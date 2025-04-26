Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank Group (WBG) Rania al-Mashat said employment rates and the development of youth’s skills are among the biggest challenges facing the African continent.

The minister called on the World Bank to boost its employment agenda by facilitating development across Africa and encouraging industry and entrepreneurship.

Mashat made her remarks on behalf of the Governors of the African Group of Countries at the World Bank during a meeting with World Bank Group (WBG) President Ajay Banga.

The meeting is a part of the World Bank Spring Meetings currently held in Washington DC.

Mashat said although the WB exerts efforts to afford job opportunities, there is a need for a significantly larger number of jobs to meet current challenges.

She stressed that it is important to finance local manufacturing, calling on the WB to support the development of economic, trade and industrial zones and enhance local industries such as textiles, electronics, and chemicals.

The minister also highlighted the need to support factories that produce components for renewable energy, including solar panels, wind and hydro turbines, and measurement systems.