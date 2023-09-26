A Minneapolis nightclub has been forced to apologize for canceling a Latinx event at the last minute to host higher bidder Dave Chappelle and his official show afterparty.

Icehouse was due to host the Noche Chingona party on September 23 for DJs TaliaKnight and queenDuin. The event is held monthly at Ice house with tickets costing $5.

At the last minute, this month’s was canceled to make way for a full venue buy-out.

Icehouse’s owners said they offered Noche Chingona’s team compensation and an alternative venue, and apologized for the last minute cancellation.

Outraged: Fans of the event were furious that the venue had canceled to make way for Chappelle, was nearly canceled last year over his trans jokes

It later emerged that the club had been bought out by Chappelle’s show for an official afterparty.

His critics, still reeling from the LGBTQ jokes he made in his Netflix stand-up, were furious that he was the replacement.

They vented their rage online along with Noche Chingona’s fans, who were irate that the event had been canceled during ‘Latinx Heritage Month’ – also known as National Hispanic Heritage Month.;

They took to social media to complain, labeling Chappelle a ‘TERF’, and slamming Icehouse for the decision.

While apologetic, Icehouse is standing by the move.

Icehouse is a bar, restaurant and club in the city. It is standing by the decision to cancel the event

In a statement, Icehouse explained how it relies on events like private parties – especially after COVID shut downs

‘Bumping an event is never an easy decision and one that we never take lightly nor make a regular practice of. Why did we do this?

‘As with many music venues around the country, revenue is still not back from COVID and finances continue to be a nightmarish struggle.

The decision was made to accept a private party booking in order to keep the lights on and for that reason only.

‘The private bookings is what allows venues to sustain themselves and continue diverse programming,’ the venue said on its Instagram page.

Chappelle was playing at the Xcel Energy Center to mark the start of his fall run of shows.

Last year, the venue hosting his Minneapolis show buckled to pressure to cancel him and axed his show at the last minute amid uproar over his transgender jokes.

The show was moved to another venue and was a roaring success.