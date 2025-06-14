Melissa Hortman, a former leader of the Minnesota House, and her husband Mark were shot and killed at their home on Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Governor said this attack was done because of politics, according to reports.

Around the same time, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot several times at their home in Champlin. Both Hoffman and his wife went through surgery and are still alive. The governor said he is “cautiously optimistic” about their recovery, as stated in the report by 5 Eyewitness News.

Walz said Melissa Hortman was a strong leader and a close friend. He said she helped Minnesota with kindness, laughter, and care. The attacker dressed like a police officer to enter both homes. All over Brooklyn Park the Police are searching for the shooter and People living nearby were asked to stay home for their stay safe.

Police first got a call at 2 a.m. from Champlin about the Hoffmans being shot. Then at 3:35 a.m., another call came about a shooting at the Hortman’s home. Police were already checking on the Hortman’s house because it was close to the first shooting location, as mentioned in the reports by 5 Eyewitness News.

Police tried to stop

While checking the house, police met the shooter, who fired at them. Officers fired back but the shooter escaped. Melissa Hortman had been in the Minnesota House since 2004, and was Speaker from 2019 to 2025. She and her husband Mark had two children who are now surviving them, as per report.

After her term ended, GOP Rep. Lisa Demuth became House Speaker in 2025, under a power-sharing deal in a tied legislature. Lisa Demuth said she was “horrified and heartbroken” by the shooting and called the attack evil. She asked Minnesotans to pray for the victims and thanked law enforcement still trying to catch the attacker. Now, all Minnesota lawmakers are under protective custody for their safety, according to 5 Eyewitness News.

FAQs

Q1. Who was Melissa Hortman?

She was a former Minnesota House Speaker and a longtime lawmaker.

Q2. Why were they attacked?

The Governor said it looks like a political attack, but it’s still under investigation.

