Trump Derangement Syndrome Bill



A group of Republican senators in Minnesota has introduced a bill seeking to include ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ in the state’s definition of mental illness. The proposal aims to recognize extreme reactions to former President Donald Trump as a psychological condition.

Five Republican state senators in Minnesota plan to introduce a bill to define ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ as a mental illness. The bill, SF 2589, describes the condition as a sudden onset of paranoia in individuals reacting to Trump’s policies and presidency. It identifies symptoms, such as verbal hostility towards Trump and aggressive actions against his supporters and symbols.

Supporters Behind Bill



The bill was introduced by state senators Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, Justin D. Eichorn and Glenn H. Gruenhagen. Gruenhagen defended the proposal on social media, stating that the bill highlights extreme reactions against Trump.

Term Origins



The term ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ has been used by Trump and his supporters to criticize his opponents. The phrase evolved from “Bush derangement syndrome,” a term coined by conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer. Krauthammer described it as an inability to separate political disagreements from psychological responses.

Criticism from Democrats



The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) opposed the bill. The party, affiliated with national Democrats, dismissed the proposal. They control a narrow majority in the state Senate.

FAQs



What is the purpose of the ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ bill?

The bill aims to classify extreme hostility towards Trump as a mental illness. It describes symptoms like paranoia, verbal hostility, and aggression toward Trump and his supporters.

How have Democrats responded to the bill?

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party criticized the bill. They oppose defining political opposition as a mental illness and hold a slight majority in the state Senate.

