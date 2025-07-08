The Minnesota state senator who, along with his wife, was among the first victims in a June shooting spree that took the life of a fellow lawmaker was released from intensive care.

Sen. John Hoffman is out of a hospital intensive care unit, his wife, Yvette Hoffman, who was released five days after she was treated for injuries sustained in the June 14 attack, confirmed Monday.

Bess Ellenson, a spokesperson for the couple, said in a statement, “I can confirm John is out of the ICU and at a rehab facility.”

Ellenson sent a photo provided by Yvette Hoffman showing her husband smiling as he stands and gives a thumbs-up.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman left a hospital ICU on Monday. Courtesy Yvette Hoffman

NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis reported that the rehabilitation location is an acute care facility where Hoffman will remain for several weeks. He will also undergo multiple operations, according to the station.

The senator, who lives in Champlin, about 20 miles north of central Minneapolis, was shot nine times, family members and officials have said, after he lunged at the gunman claiming to be a police officer at his front door.

Yvette, who was at her husband’s side, was also struck multiple times by gunfire. Daughter Hope closed and locked the door and called 911 as the gunman fled, the family said.

Hope’s report helped lead police to two other residences occupied by fellow Democratically affiliated leaders in the Twin Cities region whom the suspect is alleged to have targeted.

The shooter was able to open fire on state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, who were killed in their home just after police arrived, authorities said.

Vance Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minnesota, was charged in U.S. District Court with stalking and murdering Hortman and her husband, in addition to stalking and shooting Hoffman and his wife.

The U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Joe Thompson, called the attacks “targeted political assassinations,” though only one of the lawmakers was ultimately killed.

Hortman and Hoffman are members of the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.