The city of Mirabel, Que., says it’s in mourning after its mayor, Patrick Charbonneau, died suddenly at the age of 46.

The city said today that it appears Charbonneau died of natural causes.

Charbonneau had announced in late April that he intended to run in November for a second term in Mirabel, a suburb north of Montreal.

The city described Charbonneau as a well-respected leader whose dedication and passion marked the city.

Officials in the nearby cities of of Boisbriand and Mascouche also put out statements of condolences to Charbonneau’s family and loved ones.

Mirabel has lowered flags to half-mast and says it will provide funeral details at a later date.