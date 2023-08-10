A plane has miraculoulsy avoided injuring anyone or damaging any vehicles after it made an emergency landing on a busy motorway.

The light aircraft landed on the central crash barrier of the A40 Golden Valley Bypass between Gloucester and Cheltenham near Gloucestershire Airport shortly before 6pm today.

Gloucestershire Police, who attended the incident, said that no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved amid the rush hour traffic with commuters and holidaymakers driving back from their summer breaks.

Onlookers have praised the actions of the ‘brave’ pilot for only causing ‘minor damage’ to the crash barrier and preventing any injuries.

Photos show the yellow plane, which has now been moved out of the road, on the grassy reservation, with its wings blocking both the lanes and traffic queued in both directions.

Pictures show the plane being moved to the side of the road by emergency services

The light aircraft can be seen being pulled by police officers and members of the local fire service

The area of the A40 has now reopened and traffic is flowing freely in both directions between the A417 and M5 after it was closed earlier today

A witness who said he drove past the plane as it landed said on Twitter that the pilot was ‘very lucky he landed where he did with minimal damage or injury’.

Another Twitter user added: ‘Well done to the pilot in their handling of an emergency landing. Minor damage to crash barriers and no lives lost. Top Man!’

One person who saw the positive side to the incident Tweeted: ‘I mean it is unusual but better than landing in someone’s back garden.’

Another person praised the actions of the pilot, saying: ‘How brave was that pilot? Amazing.’

Lib Dem councillor for Cheltenham Alisha Lewis made light of the incident, saying: ‘My new best doorstep answer to ‘Any local issues we can help you out with?’: “Well there’s a plane on the A40…”.’

She added: ‘I’ve got a pretty impressive Cheltenham and Gloucestershire problem-solving phonebook but planes on the A40 are slightly beyond my Rolodex.’ #

National Highways confirmed that the area of the A40 has now reopened and traffic is flowing freely in both directions between the A417 and M5 after it was closed following the incident.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Twitter: ‘We were called shortly before 6pm today (Thursday) with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.

‘No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved. We remain at the scene while work takes place to re-open the road.’