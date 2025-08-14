Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe for the first time this year, with Nadeen Ayoub confirmed as the country’s contestant for the 74th edition of the global pageant.

The event is scheduled to take place on 21 November in Pak Kret, Thailand.

Ayoub, who was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, sharing a photograph of herself in a traditional tatreez-embroidered dress by Palestinian designer Hiba Abdelkarim. The designer’s work has been worn by prominent figures, including Jordan’s Queen Rania.

In 2022, Ayoub became the first Palestinian to compete at Miss Earth, where she finished among the top five finalists. She said her decision to delay participating in Miss Universe until now was shaped by the humanitarian crisis at home.

“I am proud to walk this path, especially in this time, when we all need to be a voice for Palestine,” she told The National.

“I want to show the world that Palestinian women are not only resilient and beautiful, but are also leaders, innovators and changemakers,” she said.

“As Palestine endures heartbreak, especially in Gaza. I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. We are more than our suffering, we are resilience, hope and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

Raised between Palestine, the US and Canada, Ayoub holds degrees in literature and psychology and is a certified wellness and nutrition coach.

Since 2022, she has worked closely with Sayidat Falasteen, the philanthropic and media initiative of the Miss Palestine Organisation, which amplifies women’s voices in Palestine and the diaspora, supports their businesses, and highlights their impact.

She is also the founder of Olive Green Academy, which promotes sustainability and environmental awareness. Through the academy, she helps Palestinian women train in digital media and environmental advocacy, supporting them to launch sustainable enterprises and act as climate ambassadors.