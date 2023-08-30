Miss World 2021, Karolina Bielawska, who is currently in India for the 71st edition of the beauty pageant, has revealed her aspirations to work in Bollywood films, especially with the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, and the acclaimed filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an interview with ANI, Karolina said that she is a fan of Indian cinema and culture, and that she would love to be in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan, who is her favourite actor. She also praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of direction and his grand musicals. She said, “I love Bollywood movies. They are so colourful, so lively, so full of emotions. I admire Shah Rukh Khan a lot. He is such a great actor and a charming person. I would love to be in a movie with him someday. And I also adore Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies. They are like fairy tales. He is a genius director.”

Miss World Praised Diversity And Beauty Of India

Karolina also expressed her admiration for the beauty and diversity of India, and said that she is grateful for the opportunity to visit the country and experience its culture. She said, “India is a wonderful country. It has so much to offer. The people are so warm and hospitable. The food is delicious. The architecture is stunning. The music is enchanting. The traditions are rich and vibrant. I am enjoying every moment of my stay here.”

Karolina, along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, visited various places in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kashmir. They also participated in several social and cultural events, such as meeting dignitaries, exploring handicrafts, wearing traditional outfits, and supporting charitable causes.

About Karolina Bielawska

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of Miss World 2021 on 16 March 2022 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She became the second Polish woman to win the crown after Aneta Kręglicka in 1989. She is a business student with a bachelor’s degree in management and is pursuing her master’s degree. She is also a social activist, a UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, a philanthropist and a publicist.

