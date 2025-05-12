Police in Nova Scotia have remained tight-lipped for days since they announced a “scaled back” search for two missing children from a rural part of the province which entered its 10th day.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing on the morning of May 2 from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

The RCMP had previously said the siblings were believed to have “wandered away.” They noted that there was no evidence of abduction so it didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert.

After a lengthily and wide search where upwards of 160 people had been scouring the wooded area on land with search dogs, helicopters and drones, the RCMP said at a briefing on Wednesday it has decided to scale back the search saying the likelihood the children area alive is “very low.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the experts and the review of the facts, the inclement weather, the time frames and their age, the likelihood that they’re alive right now is very low,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

However, since Wednesday, the RCMP have not said anything further about the case and no new details have surfaced leaving many wondering what is next for the search.

Global News reached out to the RCMP on Monday, 10 days since the children went missing, for an update but haven’t had confirmation if anyone would be made available.

More on Canada

More videos

The childrens’ stepfather, Daniel Martell, said he and his family have been working closely with the RCMP to assist in their investigation.

“They’ve gone through the house, dogs — they’ve gone around the property with dogs,” said Martell.

Trending Now Trump reportedly set to accept jet from Qatar’s ruling family for possible use as Air Force One

Quebec sovereigntists watch Alberta referendum talk with optimism, disdain

“I’ve given them everything they wanted, I gave them my phone, I asked for polygraph exams.”

Martell told Global News that his side of the family are the only ones at the search site, after Lily and Jack’s mother left the Pictou county last Saturday.

When reached by phone, the children’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, said she had been advised by RCMP not to speak with the media further. Her mother, Cyndy Murray, also spoke to Global News and said the family was hoping for a positive outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

Lily is described as having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots. Martell said she was also carrying a white backpack with strawberries on it.

Jack has short, blond hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Martell said he had not seen Jack on Friday morning, but believed he was wearing a brown shirt and pants with a pull-up diaper underneath.