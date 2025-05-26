With the rapid integration of emerging technologies, today’s defense landscape is more interconnected and complex than ever before. This reality places stress on traditional infrastructures that often fall short in providing the level of performance and resilience that emerging capabilities, such as multi-orbit, multi-network systems can. This shortfall needs urgent attention.

From cyberattacks to jamming, modern adversaries have a range of tools at their disposal to disrupt critical communications and reliable connectivity. With the accelerated pace of development brought on by AI and data analytics, these tools grow more dangerous by the day. To combat this, and to cement its position at the forefront of space and defense innovation, the United States must embrace the demand for connectivity systems, such as flexible and multi-channel communications, that go beyond the capabilities of traditional infrastructures to avoid overreliance on single, siloed networks.

In the modern conflict landscape, the connectivity requirements of battlegrounds can vary significantly. Operating across land, sea and air, military operations today are exposed to distinct risks that can severely disrupt mission-critical communications.

On land, fighting in dense urban environments can block or reflect signals. At sea, weather conditions like storms can physically damage communications equipment. While airborne, moving at breakneck speed and altitude can make it difficult to maintain stable links. In addition to these distinct challenges, all of these domains are vulnerable to cyberattacks, electromagnetic jamming and satellite signal interference. These threats only scratch the surface.

In such a disrupted conflict landscape, the question is how modern operatives stay connected despite these challenges.

Modern solutions for modern threats

Picture an urban conflict scenario where ground units are relying on a connection to a single satellite. They enter an electromagnetic spectrum and their signal is jammed, leaving them without access to communications. The immediate effects of this are extremely severe: the combatants instantly lose situational awareness, their ability to collaborate with other forces across domains and their ability to receive orders. In essence, they are left in the dark.

Hybrid systems, like the communication terminals we build at Kymeta that can switch between geostationary orbit (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, would allow those combatants to connect to an alternate satellite and stay connected. The ability to dynamically shift between primary and alternate networks guarantees continuity, preventing the worst-case scenario of a communication blackout.

Different conflict scenarios have different needs, underscoring the value of multi-network capability antennas. While GEO offers stable coverage over a defined area, LEO better suits hard-to-reach or contested environments. As modern conflict environments can change rapidly, the ability to reap the rewards of both forms of satellite connection allows combatants to stay one step ahead.

Meeting these demands is simply not possible without multi-orbit, multi-network systems. Systems like these, therefore, present the U.S. with an opportunity to lead through innovation. Satellite communications have rapidly evolved in recent years, leading to significant enhancements in mission-critical capabilities. Continued leadership in this area should be a key priority moving forward.

Multi-orbit, multi-network antennas are much better aligned to the PACE (Primary, Alternative, Contingency, Emergency) framework. This framework constitutes a key element of U.S. defense doctrine. PACE emphasizes that connectivity is never compromised, no matter the conflict scenario. There is no better way to adhere to this doctrine than resilient connectivity through multi-path capable systems that enhance operational continuity.

To truly innovate network systems, the industry must think beyond purely technological advancement. It must go further, positioning resilience and flexibility as the foundation of all future systems. Without this foundation, these systems risk becoming a liability rather than a strategic asset.

Ultimately, overreliance on single, siloed networks restricts the capabilities of ground units and puts mission success at risk. Limited networks like these are no longer an option. This is why resilient connectivity, with multi-orbit, multi-network systems at its core, must be placed at the center of U.S. space and defense priorities moving forward.

Tom Jackson is executive vice president at Kymeta.

