Before Nathan Jermyn could dig into the legal frameworks at NASA, he had to answer a different call.

Jermyn participated in a one-day orientation in the summer of 2023 to begin work as an attorney-advisor supporting NASA’s Stennis Space Center and the NASA Shared Services Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

However, the Biloxi, Mississippi, native shipped out just a week later with the Mississippi Army National Guard to provide military legal counsel for nearly six months in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The decorated military veteran returned to NASA in January 2024 to fully immerse himself as a member of the contract and procurement practice group for the NASA Office of the General Counsel.

“Even though I have been working here for two years, sometimes it does not feel real,” Jermyn said.

As a member of the contract and procurement law team, Jermyn assists with contract- and procurement-related topics for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center to ensure taxpayer funds are used responsibly.

He also is a member of NASA’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) team and provides legal reviews and advice for FOIA requests as the agency creates a cohesive and effective knowledge-sharing environment.

The most interesting thing about his work is seeing how the big picture comes together, how each small detail and decision adds up to something more meaningful.

“Our office is a small piece, and it is amazing to see how our efforts intertwine with NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center operations and NASA,” he said. “It is also amazing the lengths everyone will go to help each other accomplish the mission.”

Before joining NASA, Jermyn graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law.

The Gulfport, Mississippi, resident initially practiced criminal law. Jermyn credits the team he works with at NASA for helping him navigate the complexities of government contract law.

“Having a team that supports you and teaches you every day really expedites the learning process,” he said. “Our team puts a heavy emphasis on learning, development, and teamwork.”

Jermyn is most excited to see how NASA continues to explore the universe moving forward, which includes the Artemis campaign of exploring the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars. Artemis II is scheduled for 2026.

“I wholeheartedly believe humanity is destined for the stars and NASA is in prime position to lead that charge,” he said.