Missy Elliott has paid tribute to Magoo following the announcement of his death.

The pioneering rapper took to Instagram on Monday (August 14) to reveal her “shock” and “heartbreak” over the passing of her longtime collaborator, who died at the age of 50 this past weekend.

Elliott shared a clip from her “Beep Me 911” music video — a collaboration with Magoo and 702 that appeared on her 1997 debut album Supa Dupa Fly — while reflecting on the first time they met.

She also revealed that Magoo was the person who gave her the “Misdemeanor” nickname.

“These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any1,” Missy Elliott began. “At 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions. I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that? and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars.

“[And] I said you remind me of Q-Tip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it! & from that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents.”

She added: “So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words…”

Check out her post below:

Magoo (real name Melvin Barcliff) reportedly died on Sunday (August 13) in Williamsburg, Virginia, his wife Meco Barcliff confirmed to The New York Times.

She stated her husband had no known health problems other than asthma, but that he hadn’t been feeling well during the week of his death.

related news Missy Elliott Shares ‘Fun Fact’ About ‘The Rain’ After It’s Crowned Greatest Rap Video August 11, 2023

Magoo is best known as half of his rap duo with Timbaland. As Timbaland & Magoo, the pair released three albums: Welcome to Our World, Indecent Proposal and Under Construction, Part II.

Their debut album went platinum, and was also home to their biggest single “Up Jumps da Boogie,” which featured Missy Elliott and the late Aaliyah.

Timbaland also paid tribute to Magoo on Monday, admitting his death “hits different.”

“This one hits different,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a throwback video of them performing together. “Long live Melvin aka magoo !!! Tim and Magoo forever. rest easy my king.”