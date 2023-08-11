Missy Elliott has dropped a few unique tidbits about her groundbreaking video for her 1997 hit single, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

On Thursday (August 10), the Grammy Award-winning artist took to X (formally Twitter) to talk about the memorable video — which was recently crowned by Rolling Stone as the #1 Greatest Hip Hop video of all time.

“Fun fact I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit,” she explained. “The suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high High as a kite.”

She added: “I wonder if anybody from Brooklyn saw me that day walking down the street in that hot ass suit if you look at the music video it had deflated by the time I got back to set so some scenes the suit flat after all that walking.”

In a corresponding tweet, Missy Elliott shared a throwback video where she showed herself having the Black trash bag-esque suit blown up at a local gas station.

Check out her tweets below:

Fun fact I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit & the suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN😳 dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high😩🤣😂 https://t.co/NnSv9TVR0G — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 10, 2023

High as a kite🤣😂🤣 I wonder if anybody from Brooklyn saw me that day walking down the street in that hot ass suit🤣 if you look at the music video it had deflated by the time I got back to set so some scenes the suit flat after all that walking😩🤣😂 https://t.co/ugyY27Uqo1pic.twitter.com/YC7n8uljtU — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 10, 2023

Aside from making history with her visuals, she also opened up about her mental health struggles back in June.

While speaking as the June cover star of Essence, the 52-year-old innovator had a candid conversation about her battle with depression and anxiety and explained how both mental disorders can affect anybody.

related news Busta Rhymes Explains Why He Could Never Do A Verzuz With Missy Elliott July 3, 2023

“Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,’” she said at the time. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through shit. We all do. And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other.”

“We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be.”

She went on: “I had a peer of mine say, ‘Hey, look, I’ve been through the same thing.’ And he was just like, ‘Next time I see you, I’m going to put a mirror in front of your face, so you can remember who you are and all that you’ve done.’”

This is not the first time the Virginia-born producer, rapper and singer has discussed her mental health in detail. In November 2019, she told Billboard that her anxiety stems from her childhood.

“I was always feisty, always that kid that would be on the porch with a hairbrush singing or rapping,” she said at the time. “I got more shy as I got older and realized people could be laughing at me, or judging me.”

Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May, and she celebrated the accolade with her fans, friends and fellow artists.

The Supa Dupa Fly rapper previously took to social media to express excitement about the prestigious honor. In a prior Instagram post, Missy noted how the moment was not only “huge” for her but for all her “sisters in Hip Hop.”

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work that many of us WOMEN contribute to MUSIC,” she wrote in the post at the time. “I have cried all day because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.”