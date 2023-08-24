Mistah F.A.B. has let it be known that he’s not happy MC Hammer has seemingly been left out of this year’s Hip Hop 50 celebrations.

On Wednesday (August 23), the Oakland rapper took to Instagram to air out his grievances in regards to some of the Bay Area’s most influential artists not appearing on the lineups for any of the recent shows celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

“You know what’s so crazy, man? We sit back and wait for everybody else to celebrate us but we don’t celebrate us, and then we get mad when people don’t celebrate us, then when we celebrate us no one show up to celebrate us,” Fabby began his video address.

“I’m watching this 50th year anniversary, right, and I’m like, ‘How do y’all not have MC Hammer on a bill? How do you not have rap’s first megastar on a bill somewhere, coming out doing at least ‘2 Legit 2 Quit’ or something. You don’t got MC Hammer included in that?’”

Mistah F.A.B. then turned his attention to other Bay Area legends he feels haven’t been shown the love they deserve as Hip Hop celebrates five decades of greatness.

“And then you don’t put [Too] $hort or none of these — E-40s, none of this, you feel me? Humpty Hump. You know what I’m talking ’bout? All of this — c’mon man, this is crazy to me. Souls of Mischief? Like, c’mon bro, we’ve got so many…” he said.

To remedy the oversight, the Cuban Cigars & Rose Champagne rapper is throwing a Bay Area ’90s party on Friday (August 25) to celebrate the contributions of Bay Area rappers in light of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

“Listen, this Friday we doing a Bay Area ’90s party, kinda like whole tribute set,” he explained. “If you got a ’90s rapper from the Bay that you wanna hear, tag him right here and I’m damn near gonna try to get him to try and perform this Friday, man, at the Hip Hop Dope Era museum for the 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop. Let’s represent.”

Set to be held at the Dope Era Experience on Washington Street in Oakland, fans can pick up tickets for the event here.

related news Yukmouth’s Hospitalization Inspires Him To Squash Mistah F.A.B. Beef July 10, 2023

It’s worth noting that Too $hort did appear on the bill for the Hip Hop 50 show at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 11 (the official 50th anniversary of Hip Hop), which Ebro pointed out in the comments section of Mistah F.A.B.’s post.

Souls Of Mischief also teamed up with The Pharcyde and Tha Alkaholiks for a Hip Hop 50 show of their own on August 13, which saw each group also celebrate the 30th anniversaries of their most iconic albums.

Dubbed a “special performance,” the one-night-only show saw the three groups perform their landmark album in its entirety: 93 ‘Til Infinity (Souls Of Mischief), Bizarre Ride II (The Pharcyde), and 21 & Over (Tha Alkaholiks).