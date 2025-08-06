Roman Storm, left, and fugitive co-defendant Roman Semenov, accused of laundering $1B in cryptocurrency, wear T-shirts depicting ETH being cleaned in a washing machine with the Tornado Cash logo. US Attorney’s Office/Southern District of New York

A Manhattan jury could not agree if Roman Storm, creator of Tornado Cash, is a money launderer.

The jury deadlocked on whether he conspired to launder $1B in dirty crypto or violated sanctions.

The jury convicted only on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Prosecutors say Tornado Cash was the preferred money-laundering tool for the world’s gutsiest scammers and hackers, criminals who used the software to “clean” more than $1 billion in stolen cryptocurrency.

But on Wednesday, a federal jury in Manhattan was disbanded after it could not agree on whether Roman Storm, 36, the co-developer of Tornado Cash, was himself a money launderer.

The three-and-a-half week trial ended with a partial mistrial after the jury said they could not agree on the two most serious charges: money laundering and violating international sanctions, each carrying potential sentences of 20 years in prison.

He was found guilty only of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business and faces a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Storm appealed crestfallen as the sole “guilty” was read into the record by the jury foreman.

He was not taken into custody after Wednesday’s verdict, despite prosecutors complaining he is a flight risk due to his ties to his native Russia and access to an estimated $16 million in ETH. Prosecutors did not immediately say if they would seek a retrial on the two hung counts, and a sentencing date was not immediately set.

“I think Mr. Storm has every intention to stay here and fight” the one count he was convicted on, US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said in allowing Storm, a father of one from a Seattle suburb, to remain free on $2 million bail.

“We are grateful the jury did not convict Roman for violating sanctions or laundering money,” defense attorney Brian Klein told reporters. Storm will appeal the money-transmission conviction, which has “serious legal issues,” Klein said.

Prosecutors had called Tornado Cash “a giant washing machine.”

They said Storm knowingly helped criminals launder $1 billion in dirty crypto, all the while pocketing millions in transaction fees.

The defense had countered that Storm was merely a software developer, and that he had no control over how Tornado Storm — built for legitimate privacy purposes — was used.

The software, accessible through the Ethereum blockchain, lets users deposit cryptocurrency into a common pool and then withdraw it days later.

The process made it virtually impossible for law enforcement or anyone else to track who was putting crypto in and who was taking it out.