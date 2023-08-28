Former Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso’s recent ‘drunkenness’ and ‘theft’ arrest has left many fans wondering about the child actor’s net worth in 2023.

Mitchel Musso famously played Oliver Oken on the Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana. Fans came to love Mitchel’s Oliver as Miley Stewart aka Hannah Montana’s best guy friend. However, recent reports about the actor‘s arrest due to public intoxication and theft have left fans worried about the star. The picture of Mitchel Musso’s mugshot is also is also circulating online making fans wonder about his net worth in 2023.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Mitchel Musso’s net worth revealed

Celebrity Net Worth notes that Mitchel is worth $3 million in 2023. The 32-year-old actor and musician has made most of his wealth in the entertainment industry.

Mitchel is a child actor whose early roles were in Disney‘s Hannah Montana and Phineas and Ferb. He also starred in Disney’s Pair of Kings the prank show PrankStars. The actor who was born in 1991 in Dallas, Texas got his first role at the age of 10 in 2001’s The Keyman.

He also starred in a bunch of films in the 2000s including Life is Ruff, Walker, and Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire. Following his success in the acting business, Mitchel also launched his music career. He released a bunch of tracks and music videos in 2009 and 2010. Some of his most famous songs are Welcome to Hollywood, Top of the World, The In Crowd, Come Back My Love and more.

Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage

Former Disney actor arrested in 2023

TMZ notes that Mitchell was arrested in Rockwall, Texas on Saturday, August 26, during the night time.

As per the outlet, Mitchel was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, he allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying for it.

The Rockwall PD told TMZ that the actor allegedly became verbally abusive and walked off when the staffers asked him to pay for the snack.

Following this Mitchel was taken into custody. As per TMZ, he is now facing a few charges ranging from ‘drunkenness’ aka public intoxication to ‘theft’ (under $100), and more. The outlet further reports he was released following a $1,000 bond.

Mitchel talked about being ‘depressed’ and ‘broke’ in Instagram post

In an Instagram post from October 2021, Mitchel talked about being “depressed” and “broken.” The actor posted two side-by-side pictures of himself showing his thinner frame in one, and his strongly built one in another.

“The one on the left I was 119 pounds sick depressed and broken,” he says in his Instagram caption. In the picture, he says that he has gone up to 160 pounds. He also says that he is “mentally and physically rebuilt stronger.”

He also motivated his fans to take action to improve their physique and mental health saying, ” But proof is in the progress. Don’t let people get you down. These are real results. It starts with you. I am here for you if you need any type of help getting started.”