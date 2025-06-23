College students and young adults hoping to dodge brutal hangovers by adding cannabis to their drinking sessions may be making a costly mistake.

New research tracking daily substance use patterns reveals that combining alcohol and cannabis actually increases hangover risk and severity—contradicting the popular belief that weed can somehow cushion alcohol’s harsh morning-after effects.

The findings, presented at the Research Society on Alcohol’s annual meeting in New Orleans, challenge widespread assumptions about how these two substances interact in the body. Rather than providing protection, cannabis appears to amplify alcohol’s negative consequences when used simultaneously.

Daily Tracking Reveals Hidden Patterns

Yale researchers followed 86 young adults aged 18-29 across the United States for 30 days, using smartphone surveys to capture real-time substance use and hangover experiences. Participants completed two daily check-ins—one between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., another from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.—creating an unusually detailed picture of how drinking and cannabis use patterns affect next-day recovery.

The study focused exclusively on people who had used both substances together in the previous month, with 79% being current college students. Notably, 37% lived in states where recreational cannabis was legal at the time, reflecting the changing landscape of substance availability among young adults.

“Hangovers can impair the way people are able to think and process information,” explained Holly K. Boyle, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. “Hangovers can affect safety and performance at work, in school, or when managing other responsibilities.”

Three Surprising Discoveries

The research uncovered several counterintuitive patterns that contradict common assumptions about mixing substances:

Higher hangover risk when alcohol and cannabis effects overlap compared to drinking alone

More severe hangover symptoms following simultaneous use versus alcohol-only sessions

Longer cannabis use duration combined with heavier drinking intensified next-day hangover severity

These findings suggest that cannabis doesn’t buffer alcohol’s effects as many users believe. Instead, the interaction between the two substances appears to create a compounding effect that worsens hangover outcomes.

Timing Matters Most

The critical factor wasn’t simply using both substances on the same day, but rather ensuring their psychoactive effects overlapped in the body. This temporal interaction seems to be what drives the increased hangover risk and severity, pointing to complex neurochemical interactions that researchers are still working to understand.

The duration of cannabis use also played a role, with participants who had been using cannabis for longer periods experiencing more severe hangovers when combining it with alcohol. This suggests that chronic cannabis exposure might sensitize users to alcohol’s negative effects rather than building protective tolerance.

Changing Social Norms Demand New Research

Boyle emphasized the urgency of understanding these interactions as cannabis legalization spreads. “Simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis is a risk factor for heavier alcohol use and negative consequences of drinking. However, little research has examined how simultaneous use relates to hangovers,” she noted.

With cannabis legalization expanding rapidly, combined use has become increasingly common among young adults. This normalization makes the research particularly relevant for public health messaging and harm reduction strategies.

The researcher advocates for multi-pronged education efforts targeting both college and non-college young adults. “Social media, health campaigns on college campuses or through medical centers, and educational resources at community events are all potential ways we can reach both college and non-college attending young adults,” Boyle suggested.

The study’s smartphone-based methodology offers a model for future research into substance interactions, capturing behaviors and consequences as they occur rather than relying on potentially flawed retrospective reports. As cannabis policies continue evolving nationwide, such real-time data collection could prove invaluable for understanding how multiple substances interact in everyday settings.

