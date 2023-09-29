





Ángel Hernández did it again.

In case you missed it, the worst umpire in Major League Baseball made another bad call in a game and it led to an ugly ejection and fans calling for the ump’s job.

This all went down Thursday night in Philadelphia when Hernández, who was working third base, called Phillies star Bryce Harper out on a check-swing third strike. Harper was rightfully furious over the call and made his way to Hernández after being thrown out by the ump.

It was a wild a scene, but also a very predictable one because Hernández has long been really bad at his job.

Check this out:

Bryce Harper lost it on Angel Hernandez after this check swing call pic.twitter.com/JLPpoNLWJy — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

Fans called for his job:

Fact that @bryceharper3 was 1000% CORRECT in this scenario makes this so irritating… @MLBUA @MLB should fine & fire Umpires that are this awful! Angel Hernandez should never work in baseball again https://t.co/jOYCot9ogI — J Scates (@jscates) September 29, 2023

It’a just still astonishing that Angel Hernandez has a job umpiring in MLB https://t.co/ToR1TVfAoS — Ryan K (@BootsMcGavin) September 29, 2023

Angel Hernandez doesn’t even belong at your long high school baseball game in the spring. Baffled he is still employed with the @MLB https://t.co/FZ6IYeJv3s — Brett Akins (@B_A_513) September 29, 2023

I just want to know how it's ok for @MLB to fine Harper for this, but allow Angel Hernandez to keep his job with zero repercussions when he clearly messes up calls constantly. Like this one that Bryce is completely justified in flipping out over. https://t.co/hxL3p60Fik — Eric G – Rhys Hoskins Stan (@TheEricG) September 29, 2023

There are few people on the planet that are as bad at their job as Angel Hernandez is. Just terrible. https://t.co/gcZaLjpKo1 — Coach Tappin (@CoachTappin) September 29, 2023

The fact that the league still has Angel Hernandez employed is a travesty. https://t.co/MeAyQymxRO — Jason Enrique (@JasonEnrique_) September 29, 2023







