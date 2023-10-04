





Michael Kay, who just finished his 32nd season as the television play-by-play voice of the Yankees, was tabbed to call the Blue Jays–Twins American League Wild Card series showdown on ESPN with former MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

Kay, one of the best baseball voices in the game, is also the host of the popular “The Michael Kay Show” heard on ESPN New York. Prior to first pitch, the 62 year-old Kay shared his excitement to be on the call for the exciting American League matchup.

But not everyone was as thrilled to see and hear the pair in the booth.

On the call with @AROD at 4:35 pm est on @espn . Twins vs Blue Jays, Game 1 of the wild card series. pic.twitter.com/aCHCyJdvBh — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) October 3, 2023

Despite the thrilling Game 1, that saw the Twins snap their 18-game playoff losing streak after beating the Blue Jays 3–1, the broadcast duo’s association with the hated Yankees drew the ire of MLB fans on social media.

Michael Kay doing playoff games pic.twitter.com/muud95909f — Mike (@mike5_5_5) October 3, 2023

MLB fans having to listen to Michael Kay and AROD call playoff baseball: pic.twitter.com/kIYDVJAfTF — Jeff Kelton ⚾️ (@KnownMLBEnjoyer) October 3, 2023

Michael Kay and ARod doing playoff baseball on ESPN – with no Yankees pic.twitter.com/zsmr7pZcVe — Nick (@NickM538) October 3, 2023

Oh my God this was a literal basic flyball catch and michael Kay and A-Rod act like he went halfway over the wall and brought it back 🤦🏽‍♂️. Was hoping Kay would be in the couch with the Yankees but guess not. #WeBelieveinTC #WildCard pic.twitter.com/mRHSKUhTsR — Disregard the bio. I hate sports again. (@W_R_R) October 3, 2023

Tuned it to the last few minutes of Twins/Blue Jays WC tilt and Michael Kay and A-Rod were calling the game?!?! pic.twitter.com/2MYgqWOuUD — A. Thena Agron (@AThenaAgron) October 3, 2023

So I’m watching a game between the Twins and Blue Jays being announced for some reason by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez. Because we can’t have #MLBPlayoffs without the Yankees somehow being involved.#TORvsMIN pic.twitter.com/tziaK0dpfZ — 🍿That comic book and movie guy from the internets (@Bodhi_Tweets) October 3, 2023

As a #BlueJays fan, having to listen to Michael Kay for a playoff game is torture. Really @espn you couldn’t get anyone else? #NextLevel — Dan Caron (@dcaron58) October 3, 2023

Getting home from work excited to watch playoff baseball then being forced to listen to Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/zVt5RfwgdK — Jeremy Kagan (@jkagan2420) October 3, 2023

Michael Kay and A Rod on the call pic.twitter.com/8qosn99Bzv — Justin King of the North Fields (@OrlaOrtiz6) October 3, 2023

when Michael Kay and A-Rod are on the call for the Blue Jays vs Twins game pic.twitter.com/LL9PYhaP15 — Theo (@tedfredgreg) October 3, 2023







