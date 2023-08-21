





Phillies infielder Bryson Stott used a stunning custom bat during the 2023 Little League Classic on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania against the Nationals.

The 25-year-old, in back-to-school spirit, went with the uniquely designed No. 2 pencil bat during Sunday’s annual showdown as part of the festivities surrounding the Little League World Series.

The bat, which was made by the Pennsylvania-based bat company Victus, was designed to replicate a No. 2 pencil, including the bright pink eraser, green ferrule, yellow body and black tip.

It was one of a handful of creative custom bats used by members of both teams during the game on Sunday, and it left MLB fans in awe.

The bat drew a strong reaction on social media, with fans expressing their fascination with Stott’s bat, and their desire for Rob Manfred and MLB to encourage this type of fun bat design on a more regular basis.

