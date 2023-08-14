





Social media posts regarding Rays shortstop Wander Franco are under investigation by Major League Baseball, Tampa Bay said in a statement Sunday.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Tampa Bay did not detail which social media posts specifically were the target of MLB’s investigation.

Franco was given a day off by Rays manager Kevin Cash on Sunday; Tampa Bay lost 9–2 to the Guardians in his absence.

“I’m aware of the speculation [around the social media posts], and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash told reporters after the game. “The day off was because [it was] a day off.”

a statement from the Tampa Bay Rays: “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) August 13, 2023







