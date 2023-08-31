The Season 4 Rewards Program in MLB The Show 23 kicks off today*, and it brings all-new content and rewards for you to enjoy, including the stylish Snapshot Series player items, as well as new Programs, Collections, Events, and much more.

Earn player rewards from your favorite team in Team Affinity programs. Try the new Mini Seasons challenge to earn program progress as you play 3-inning games against the CPU. Or team up with a friend in Ranked Co-op to combine your best players to climb the leaderboards together in 2v2 or 3v3 play**.

*Internet connection required for Season 4 update and rewards.

**PS Plus subscription required for online multiplayer.

Snapshot Series

The brand-new Snapshot Series features some of your favorite players in their cleanest “off the field” fits. Find Snapshot Series Max Fried and Jim Rice in the Season 4 XP Reward Path and Snapshot Series Manny Machado and Cliff Lee in the Boss Choice Pack. Add Nolan Ryan and Charlie Blackmon to your Diamond Dynasty squad by completing the Team Affinity Season 4 Collection. These Diamond 99’s are sure to make any lineup shine!

Get your mitts on even more Snapshot Series players in the Team Affinity Season 4 Programs, Ranked 6 Program, and the All Sets II Event available today in MLB The Show 23.

Great Race of ‘98 program

The year was 1998, cargo pants were all the rage, cell phones were solely used for calling people, and two of baseball’s most prolific sluggers were in a head-to-head race to surpass the longest-standing and highly coveted single-season home run record. The Great Race of ’98 Program highlights Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s historic 1998 season and features some additional players who had seminal moments that same year. Relive one of baseball’s most impactful seasons when the Great Race of ’98 Program drops in MLB The Show 23 on September 8 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Roberto Clemente Day program

MLB The Show 23 celebrates the League’s first Puerto Rican Hall of Fame inductee, Roberto Clemente, this Hispanic Heritage Month with the Roberto Clemente Day Program. Take control of “Arriba” in some of his most memorable plays, along with players that were recipients of MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award and a few of the league’s current crop of Boricua superstars. Be prepared to take the field as some of your favorite baseball players on September 15 at 12:00 p.m. PT as we join Major League Baseball in honoring the life and legacy of this legend, both on and off the diamond in the Roberto Clemente Day Program.

Get ready to reap the benefits of this and more amazing new content and rewards headed to MLB The Show 23 this fall.

But wait, there’s more.

MLB The Show Championship Series

The Show Championship Series is MLB The Show 23’s pro-level event, rebuilt from the ground up. The marquee event will feature three stages and $50,000 in cash prizes. The series will start with two open qualifiers hosted on ESL Play.

Qualifier #1 begins on September 9, with Qualifier #2 following a week later on September 16. Qualifiers are a two-day affair, with players battling over the weekend for a Top 6 finish to earn a direct invite to the live broadcasted finals on September 28 – October 1. The remaining players in the Top 32 of each Qualifier will be eligible for a Wild Card Round, where four more players will earn a spot in the final.

To participate, visit the ESL Play Tournament page, ensure your PSN Account is linked, and register for either Qualifier*. No Create a Stadium, no Create a Player, no knuckleball pitchers, no excuses. Practice is over; it’s time to compete. Learn more about the Qualifiers here.

*Active PS Plus membership required. Must be 16+ and a member of an eligible country. Void where prohibited. See full rules here