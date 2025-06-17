The 2025 MLS season is firmly underway, which means it’s time for ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Who’s climbing the table, and who’s in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 18 to come up with this week’s order of all 30 teams in the league. Let’s dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

The Whitecaps fell 2-1 to the Columbus Crew on the road, conceding two goals early and struggling to get back in the contest. The Caps had earned a win with several key absences after its heavy Concacaf Champions Cup defeat last week, but this week saw them come back to earth. Still, it’s just their second loss in league play this year.

Previous ranking: 2

Bradley Carnell’s bunch keeps getting it done as the Union earned a 2-1 victory against Charlotte FC. Substitute Markus Anderson scored deep in stoppage-time to break the deadlock, which is even more impressive when you realize that international absences mean the Union not only are missing their core of U.S. players, but also starting goalkeeper Andre Blake, Jamaica’s No. 1.

Previous ranking: 3

Things were going to plan with Minnesota United twice taking the lead, but the Loons fell 4-2 at home to San Diego FC. It snaps a five-match undefeated run across all competitions, though it’s just the second defeat Minnesota has suffered since May 1.

Previous ranking: 4

After scoring five goals in a strong league performance to send them off, Inter Miami couldn’t beat Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in the opening match of the Club World Cup. Porto and Palmeiras are up next.

Previous ranking: 5

Nashville topped the Chicago Fire 2-0 on the road, earning a win thanks to goals from Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge. That duo is becoming one manager BJ Callaghan can rely on along with Andy Najar: the Honduras international is missing the Gold Cup to help the Boys in Gold, which he did with an assist Saturday.

Previous ranking: 6

After a frustrating 5-1 loss to Inter Miami last time out, the Crew were able to find a strong bounce-back win, beating the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1. Ibrahim Aliyu scored early and Diego Rossi added a second in the 23rd minute, but more importantly it looked like Wilfried Nancy’s preferred style of soccer for the full 90 minutes.

Previous ranking: 7

The Sounders are out of league action for several weeks, enjoying the perk of their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup win and taking part in the Club World Cup. Reigning Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo, Atlético Madrid and current UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain await.

Previous ranking: 8

After conceding early, it looked like San Diego FC might be another team that falls into Minnesota United’s trap, but winger Anders Dreyer wasn’t going to let that happen. Just moments after the opener, he answered with a goal from the center circle. SDFC stuck to its own style and the Danish MVP candidate scored another from the spot, even assisting one of teammate Milan Iloski’s two goals as well.

Previous ranking: 9

Sometimes it’s about finding a way to win no matter the circumstances, and Orlando City did that with a 1-0 victory against the Colorado Rapids. The goal came on one of five shots on target in the entire match, though Opta data qualified none of them as a big chance.

Previous ranking: 10

After earning a place in the Club World Cup thanks to a win over Club América in the playoff, LAFC quickly started to prepare for the tournament. They open Monday against Chelsea before meeting Tunisian giant Esperance de Tunis and Brazilian power Flamengo.

Previous ranking: 11

Kevin Denkey’s right-footer gave Cincy a 1-0 victory on the road against the New England Revolution on Saturday. It’s his 11th goal of the season, good for third in the league at this stage and just two behind leader Tai Baribo.

Previous ranking: 12

The Timbers drew 1-1 with the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park, a fine result against a conference rival on its face. But the fact that the Quakes were down to 10 men and conceded after the 90th minute will dim any enthusiasm the home team felt at earning a point.

Previous ranking: 13

Wilfried Zaha got on the scoresheet again, but Charlotte FC couldn’t earn any points, falling 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Consistency continues to elude manager Dean Smith: Charlotte last won two in a row on April 12 and April 19.

Previous ranking: 14

San Jose was able to claw a draw out of a tough situation, leaving Portland after a 1-1 draw with the Timbers. Even with Ian Harkes sent off for his second yellow before the hour mark and having less of the ball, the Quakes created more dangerous chances than the Timbers.

Previous ranking: 15

Despite a good run of form for the Red Bulls, victory in Texas turned out to be too much to ask, with a 2-1 defeat to Austin FC snapping a four-match winning streak across all competitions. They sit just two points above the playoff line, but in the jam-packed East also just six points from second.

Previous ranking: 18

Hannes Wolf continues to be a goal machine, capping off a flurry of goals in the second half of a 4-0 win over Atlanta United with a double. The Austrian’s eight goals tie him with forward Alonso Martinez — who missed this game with Costa Rica at the Gold Cup — for the team lead.

Previous ranking: 16

At least it went better this time. The Chicago Fire fell 2-0 to Nashville SC at home, but after Nashville’s 7-2 win in their previous meeting, it’s a scoreline that looks respectable — especially when seeing the Fire put seven shots on target Saturday against a Nashville team that was more effective with two goals on three shots on target.

Previous ranking: 19

Brandon Vazquez atoned for an earlier own goal with the winner for Austin FC in a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Q2 Stadium. It’s the second win a row ahead of the league-wide Gold Cup layoff, with the potentially exhausted Seattle Sounders next on the schedule.

Previous ranking: 17

The Revs had control of play, but couldn’t challenge FC Cincinnati with dangerous chances and fell 1-0 at Gillette Stadium this weekend. It snaps a three-match unbeaten run the team put together. Next up, they stay at home to meet Nashville.

Previous ranking: 23

After trading goals early, FC Dallas took advantage of Sporting KC defender Khiry Shelton getting his marching orders in a 4-2 road win for the Texas team. Lucho Acosta scored once from the spot and again late on a breakaway caused by a defensive breakdown. FCD will be hoping they keep getting these types of performances from the former MVP.

Previous ranking: 20

The Rapids had the ball and tried to make it count, but Orlando City denied them any truly dangerous chances in a 1-0 loss. That makes three defeats in a row for the Rapids, with one goal scored in that stretch.

Previous ranking: 21

The Dynamo had more of the ball and more shots but lost where it mattered in a 3-1 home defeat to CF Montreal. With Jack McGlynn on U.S. duty, Ondrej Lingr turned creator as well as finisher. While he scored the one, he needed more support in attack.

Previous ranking: 24

D.C. went on the road and fell 2-0 to Real Salt Lake. After a 7-1 home loss last week, it could be seen as a positive? A tough look in a match in which DCU put one shot on target.

Previous ranking: 22

A Thursday night trip to the Bronx wasn’t what Atlanta United needed, falling 4-0 to New York City FC. It all went wrong in just a few minutes, too, with the Five Stripes conceding three goals between minute 55 and minute 59 — two of them to Hannes Wolf.

Previous ranking: 25

No Luna, no problem? RSL was able to get a 2-0 win over D.C. United despite top attacker Diego Luna being on international duty with the United States. Johnny Russell scored in the first half, Zavier Gozo in the second and Rafael Cabral kept the clean sheet for a victory that snapped a seven-match winless streak.

Previous ranking: 26

Despite an early goal, Sporting KC fell to FC Dallas 4-2 at home in a game marred by a penalty, a red card and SKC’s defensive errors. The “new-coach bounce” may not have fully arrived — though Santi Muñoz’s second goal in five MLS matches is a boost for morale.

Previous ranking: 27

After a May 31 defeat to Charlotte FC, TFC doesn’t return to action until a June 25 contest against the New York Red Bulls, with most fans taking the time to root on Canada in the Gold Cup.

Previous ranking: 28

A hat trick from Joao Klauss assured St. Louis City got out of Saturday’s matinee with the LA Galaxy with a point in a 3-3 draw. All three goals from the Brazilian were assisted by different players, and interim boss David Critchley will hope it shows a team getting on the same page.

Previous ranking: 29

When a team is struggling, you just never know when that win is going to come. For CF Montreal, it came Saturday with a 3-1 victory in a tough road spot against the Houston Dynamo. For a team that has scored just 15 goals this season, getting three — two from Prince Owusu and one from defender Jalen Neal — will feel like progress.

Previous ranking: 30

The Galaxy showed a lot of heart in a 3-3 draw with St. Louis City. They fell behind twice and each time battled back. Not keeping a lead the Galaxy took late thanks to a second Gabriel Pec goal in the 87th minute will sting, but two consecutive matches without a loss counts as progress.