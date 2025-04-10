MLS has announced that the league will explore a switch to the league’s schedule that would align with the international soccer calendar as early as 2027, as well as possible changes to the format of the regular season and playoffs

“Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors today authorized a second phase of exploration into a potential move to the international soccer calendar, along with a continued evaluation of the league’s regular season and playoff formats,” read a statement from the league on Thursday.

“Any potential changes would not take effect until the 2027 season at the earliest. This next phase will include additional consultation with key stakeholders and the development of a comprehensive transition plan.”

As opposed to most other leagues across the globe, MLS currently has a winter-to-fall schedule. In 2025, the regular season began in February and will end in October, ahead of the MLS Cup playoffs.