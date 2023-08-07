ET Intelligence Group: A slight alteration in Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) capital allocation policy, which involved taking a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank in open market deals, is now being keenly tracked by investors of the leading automotive company, and the success of the policy could determine the medium-term trend in the stock that reduced non-core exposures to help boost market capitalisation over the past two years.Favourable analyst re-rating,