BROOMFIELD, Colo., August 11, 2025 – MMA Space has developed a low-cost solar array capable of generating tens of kilowatts that can be manufactured in a fraction of the time of conventional solar arrays. The new FlexArray Solar Array system utilizes proprietary thin-film membranes to mount and deploy solar cells, resulting very high power-to-volume ratios.

As satellite capabilities continue to increase, so does the demand for more power at a lower cost. Additionally, access to traditional solar cells has become increasingly more challenging and costly in recent years. In response to these market realities, MMA realized an opportunity to fulfill a very necessary industry need by developing a lower-dollar-per-watt solar array that can be delivered in much faster lead times. For years, MMA Space has led the industry in high performance, traditional rigid-panel solar arrays that maximize peak power for a given stowed envelope. The FlexArray design leverages our best-in-class packing efficiency tactics, materials and processes for larger platforms.

This new approach comes at a fraction of the cost of traditional solar arrays especially when populated with more readily available, next-generation silicon solar cells. MMA combats the lower efficiency of the silicon solar cells by creating larger deployed areas. The FlexArray system, however, is cell agnostic and can leverage any traditional solar cells desired. FlexArray can be produced at high volumes due to the simplicity of its design and is tailored for constellation platforms.

“Understanding industry need is an important tactical and strategic part of our business,” says Mitch Wiens, president + CEO of MMA Space. “Our customers show us what they need when they come to us with unique mission requirements and challenges. As a small, agile business we have to be very intentional when it comes to applying investment, and we recognized this was an area ripe for innovation and disruption. As we have said, exploring is in our DNA, so we have sustained efforts and dedicated team making sure we continue to pave the way for our customers with robust, reliable, rapid and affordable solutions at scale.”

MMA developed the FlexArray under Internal Research + Development funding, and leverages core subsystems that have been previously flight proven on other MMA deployable solutions to ensure high system reliability. Furthermore, the Flexarray has undergone rigorous ground qualification testing, including thermal and vibration, raising the entire system to TRL6.

A reveal of the standard SmallSat class FlexArray solar array system is happening at the 2025 Small Satellite Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah this week. MMA Space will have a full-sized FlexArray on display in Booth 705 at the Salt Palace.

