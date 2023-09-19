MO SALAH was ready to quit Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, claims West Ham star Antonio.

Al-Ittihad offered the Reds a staggering world record £215million for the Egyptian.

But Liverpool turned down the bid, which came after the English transfer window had closed.

But Antonio believes Salah was keen on the move and would not have hesitated to leave if Liverpool had accepted the bid.

The striker told The Footballers’ Football podcast: “He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’.

“He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing.

“But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

Antonio made the confident claim about Salah’s wishes just days before the pair are set to meet in the Premier League.

That means there could be an awkward encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

However before that clash both teams are in Europa League action with Liverpool facing a trip to Austria to play LASK.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season and will be aiming to continue their successful track record in Europe against TSC Bačka Topola.