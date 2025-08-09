Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo Salah has questioned UEFA’s tribute to former Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the Palestinian Pele, who died in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), the 41-year-old Obeid, a former national team player and star of the Khadamat al-Shati club, was killed on Wednesday, August 6, when Israeli forces attacked people near an aid distribution center in southern Gaza. The PFA said Obeid “was martyred after the [Israeli] occupation forces targeted those waiting for humanitarian aid.”



In response to UEFA’s message on social media, Mo Salah wrote: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” UEFA’s original post read: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

The Guardian has reported that at least 662 sportspeople and their relatives have been killed since the escalation of violence, including 421 footballers, 103 of them children. The PFA says 288 sports facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have been damaged or destroyed.

Background on Mo Salah’s previous statements on Gaza

This is not the first time Mo Salah has publicly addressed violence in Gaza. On October 19, 2023, following an explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City that killed nearly 500 people, Salah posted: “It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality.”

In the same message, Salah added: “The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart. What is clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions. The scenes at the hospital were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently. I am calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls – humanity must prevail.”

International criticism has increased over Israel’s recent military takeover of Gaza City. Health officials in Gaza reported that 11 Palestinians seeking aid were shot dead, and 11 adults died from malnutrition-related causes within the past 24 hours. Humanitarian organizations have continued to call for expanded access to food, water, and medical supplies in the territory.

