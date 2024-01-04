MODEL Alessandra Ambrosio looks Miami nice for a new photoshoot.

She posed poolside in a shimmering blue outfit with front slash to promote her collaboration with Brazilian brand PatBO which is inspired by the US city’s “iconic style”.

2 Alessandra Ambrosio posed poolside in a shimmering blue outfit with front slash to promote her collaboration with PatBO Credit: Capture Media Agency

2 For New Years the model wrote: ‘Cheers to closed chapters and hello to new beginnings!’ Credit: AFP or licensors

Mum-of-two Alessandra, 42, yesterday shared images of her dancing in the sea in a pearl-laden dress under fireworks at night as she saw in the New Year with family.

And she wrote: “Cheers to closed chapters and hello to new beginnings!”

In February last year, the beauty was seen partying at the world-famous Rio Carnival, which returned for the first time since Covid in 2020.

The beauty danced at a show by US trio Major Lazer in Salvador.

She later met the group’s DJ Diplo.

She gave a peace sign as she joined millions who lined the streets in colourful outfits.

In 2022, Alessandra was honoured for her career and was featured on the cover of a special edition of Glamour magazine.

Alessandra shares two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur.

The mum of two is now romantically involved with model Richard Lee.

The couple have been dating since 2021.