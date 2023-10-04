MODEL Keleigh Sperry risks getting goosebumps but is still as cool as ice in a topless photoshoot.

Keleigh, wife of Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, sprawled on the sand in red bikini bottoms.

Keleigh Sperry stuns in sprawling topless photoshoot

This week Keleigh was spotted with a famous A list friend

Earlier this week she hit the town with pop singer pal Taylor Swift.

The pair headed to the Electric Lady Recording Studios in New York — with Keleigh, 30, in black and Taylor, 33, in T-shirt, sunglasses and a white baseball cap, right.

Keleigh, also an actress, appeared in Taylor’s music video for 2021 song I Bet You Think About Me — alongside her partner, Teller, 36.

The star is married to Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, 35, who plays “Rooster” Bradshaw in the hit action sequel with Tom Cruise.

Miles plays the son of Maverick’s co-pilot Goose, who died in the 1986 blockbuster.

Keleigh joined her husband and Tom, 59, at the film’s premiere in San Diego last year.

According to her IMDb profile, Sperry is an actress and model originally from Orange County, California.

Sperry, 28, also starred in the dance film Dance and has one other acting credit to her name, Opeth – The Devil’s Orchard.

Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her and Teller together on trips and typical modeling flicks of herself.

Sperry has shared plenty of tributes to her husband on social media, and it’s easy to see that she absolutely adores him.