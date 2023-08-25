This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

2:30 PM Eastern Time

Organoids are self-organizing, 3D multicellular structures that mimic human organs, such as the intestines, heart, lungs, skin, and brain, all within a petri dish. Researchers use organoids to investigate complex cellular interactions in vitro in hopes that they recapitulate processes occurring in vivo.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, Brian Silver and Scott Atwood will discuss how employing organoids helps them understand human health, development, and disease.

Topics to be covered

Using cell-free DNA as a potential biomarker of differentiation and toxicity in cardiac organoids

Comparing human skin equivalent organoids and exploring functional heterogeneity in the human epidermis

Brian Silver, PhD

Postdoctoral Fellow

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

National Institutes of Health

Scott Atwood, PhD

Associate Professor

Developmental and Cell Biology

University of California, Irvine