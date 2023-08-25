This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
2:30 PM Eastern Time
Organoids are self-organizing, 3D multicellular structures that mimic human organs, such as the intestines, heart, lungs, skin, and brain, all within a petri dish. Researchers use organoids to investigate complex cellular interactions in vitro in hopes that they recapitulate processes occurring in vivo.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, Brian Silver and Scott Atwood will discuss how employing organoids helps them understand human health, development, and disease.
Topics to be covered
- Using cell-free DNA as a potential biomarker of differentiation and toxicity in cardiac organoids
- Comparing human skin equivalent organoids and exploring functional heterogeneity in the human epidermis
Brian Silver, PhD
Scott Atwood, PhD