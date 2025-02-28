The Egyptian Meteorological Authority revealed the weather conditions for Friday, explaining that the day will have moderate temperatures during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and warm weather in South Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.

The weather will be very cold at night and in the early morning in most areas.

The Meteorological Authority added, in a statement on its official Facebook page, that water mist will form on Friday morning on some agricultural and fast roads near bodies of water, in addition to wind activity in areas of Greater Cairo and South Sinai at intermittent periods.

Friday rainfall

There is a chance of light rain in the evening in areas of the western coasts and northern Lower Egypt, becoming light on the western coasts at intermittent periods.

Temperature drop

Starting from next Wednesday, March 5, 2025, varying intensity rainfall is expected in scattered areas of the north of the country, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures in most areas by values ranging from 2-4 degrees.