After making fans wait longer than usual, Activision is finally ready to fully unveil Call of Duty 2023, which is titled Modern Warfare 3. A gameplay and cinematic trailer for the new Modern Warfare sequel will go live on August 9 at 3pm BST UK time. You can watch the action unfold live by clicking play on the YouTube embed below. According to the trailer description, the video will re-introduce fans to Call of Duty villain Makarov, who last appeared during a mid-credits scene at the conclusion of last year’s campaign. One teaser even features a nod to controversial Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘No Russian’, in which players massacre civilians on Makarov’s orders.

Activision surprised fans with a Modern Warfare 3 announcement earlier this week.

In addition to revealing the game’s logo, plus one or two returning characters, Activision also announced the release date.

Indeed, according to a recent social media post (below), Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has a November 10 release date.

The new Call of Duty will be available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox and PC, although don’t expect it on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

Judging by the early promotional material, Captain Price joins Vladimir Makarov as a returning character in Modern Warfare 3.