What was once referred simply as ‘Call of Duty 2023’ has been officially revealed to be Modern Warfare 3. Thanks to an in-game Warzone event, the reveal trailer has been unleashed, and with it, solid information about what players can expect.

Modern Warfare 3 looks to have a healthy dose of content at launch, but the multiplayer end is seemingly going to lack a lot of originality. The game will launch with 16 6v6 (core) multiplayer maps, all of which are remakes. In fact, the entire line-up is the very same one from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

That’s Afghan. Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland. If you’re curious why Activision chose MW2 and not MW3 maps, you’d have to join the rest of us.

All 16 maps have been “modernized, both graphically and with meticulous attention given to the authenticity and aspects of the maps that made them so popular,” according to Activision. It also means all maps will now support all multiplayer modes, which is not something Modern Warfare 2 (2009) could do.

Of course, if you’ve been playing Warzone or DMZ, you’ll know that both Terminal, and Highrise can be found within the giant Al Mazrah map. This lead everyone to assume they would be cut out and added to Modern Warfare 2’s 6v6 multiplayer at some point, but that never happened.

It’s quite telling that Activision has to stress that the Modern Warfare 3 versions of the two maps will not be the Al Mazrah ones. Instead, they’re “built from scratch from the original 2009 designs.” If you’re hoping for original 6v6 maps, you’ll have to wait for post-launch seasons, when 12 of them will arrive gradually.

One feature that’s been missing from modern Call of Duty games is the ability to map vote, but it’s coming back to Modern Warfare 3, which seems a bit useless considering lobbies don’t stay together like they used to.

Outside of the aforementioned core multiplayer offering, Modern Warfare 3 will also launch with four major environments. Three of which – Battle Maps – will host the return of Ground War, and Invasion game modes. As previously leaked, Call of Duty: WW2’s War mode will also return in Modern Warfare 3, and it’s getting its own massive map.

Modern Warfare 3 is out November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.