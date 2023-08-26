In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, software applications that organizations rely on can quickly become outdated and unable to support new initiatives. As companies grow and take on new projects, it’s crucial that their underlying technology evolves as well. Application modernization services help transform legacy systems to align with shifting priorities and position organizations for future innovation and growth.

One company providing comprehensive application modernization services is Blackthorn Vision. With expertise across industries and technologies, Blackthorn Vision partners with clients to envision, architect, and deliver modern solutions tailored to their specific needs and goals. Their Blackthorn Vision application modernization services help companies extend the value of existing software investments while implementing new capabilities to drive greater efficiency, insights, and competitive advantage.

The Need for Application Modernization

Most companies rely extensively on custom software applications to run all aspects of their business – from e-commerce systems to supply chain management, HR portals, and more. However, as business strategies pivot over time, many find these mission-critical applications struggle to adapt.

Monolithic legacy systems can be difficult and expensive to modify. They often rely on outdated programming languages, databases, and inflexible architectures that restrict opportunities for integration with newer technologies. As a result, these aging systems act as a drag on agility and innovation.

Typical challenges with legacy applications include:

⦁ Inability to support new features or business initiatives

⦁ Integration difficulties with other modern systems and data sources

⦁ Scaling limitations as data volumes and user loads increase

⦁ Rising maintenance costs due to complex, outdated code

⦁ Lack of skilled resources to maintain old languages and platforms

⦁ Security and compliance risks from unsupported components.

To stay competitive, companies need ways to break free of these limitations and transform core systems to align with new business realities. That’s where application modernization services come in.

Key Benefits of Application Modernization

Some of the key benefits “Blackthorn Vision application modernization services” provide include:

⦁ Improved agility – Modernized applications are more flexible and adaptable, able to accommodate changing requirements.

⦁ Enhanced user experience – New interfaces and capabilities dramatically improve ease of use and productivity.

⦁ Better performance – Upgraded platforms and optimized code speed up response times.

⦁ Lower costs – Reduced maintenance needs and leveraging cloud resources cut expenses.

⦁ Increased scalability – Cloud-native architectures seamlessly scale to handle more data and users.

⦁ Improved reliability – Stable, supported stacks minimize downtime and disruption.

⦁ Stronger security – Up-to-date defenses better protect against modern cyberthreats.

⦁ Platform for innovation – New integrations and capabilities become feasible to build on modern foundations.

⦁ Extended value – Rather than starting over, existing assets are enhanced and reused.

With these benefits, companies are empowered to achieve key strategic goals around boosting operational efficiency, gaining actionable insights from data, delivering superior customer experiences, tapping new markets and revenue streams, and keeping pace with competitors.

Blackthorn Vision’s Application Modernization Expertise

Blackthorn Vision utilizes proven methodologies, skilled teams, and leading technologies to help organizations modernize their applications. Their comprehensive services span initial assessment and planning through architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, and beyond.

Key capabilities Blackthorn Vision provides include:

Discovery Analysis – Blackthorn Vision performs in-depth reviews of existing environments to map out interdependencies, pinpoint pain points, and identify modernization priorities.

⦁ Cloud Migration – Where beneficial, applications are re-architected and migrated to cloud platforms to enhance scalability, resilience, and management efficiency.

⦁ Refactoring Monoliths – Monolithic architectures are broken down into well-defined services that can scale independently.

UI/UX design services – Intuitive, responsive user interfaces are designed to optimize workflows and productivity.

⦁ Integration – Seamless integration capabilities allow legacy systems to share data and interoperate with new technologies.

⦁ Data Modernization – Enhanced data processing, storage, and analytics transforms legacy data into actionable insights.

⦁ DevOps Enablement – Automation, continuous testing, and monitoring transforms delivery and operations.

⦁ Security Hardening – Defense-in-depth cyber protections are woven throughout applications and infrastructure.

These initiatives are handled through optimal approaches such as incremental refactoring, integration wrappers, rewrites, or application retirement and replacement.

Throughout initiatives, Blackthorn Vision emphasizes minimizing disruption to business continuity. Their experts also provide guidance on change management and user adoption strategies to ensure modernization efforts achieve intended benefits.

Proven Success Modernizing Biotech Software

Blackthorn Vision has an impressive track record helping leading biotech companies modernize foundational applications to enable cutting-edge research, efficient operations, and advanced data analysis.

For example, they partnered with a gene therapy leader to overhaul their quality management system used to ensure cell and gene therapy production met stringent regulatory requirements. The legacy application relied on outdated .NET and SQL Server technologies that made enhancing functionality difficult.

Blackthorn Vision performed a detailed assessment, then led a fast-paced biotech software development project to re-architect and rebuild the system on modern Azure cloud infrastructure. The modernized application took advantage of cloud scalability and redundancy, incorporated the latest security controls, implemented a redesigned UI, and integrated advanced analytics with the platform’s data lake.

These upgrades enabled real-time insights into production quality, removed information silos, reduced compliance risks, and provided a foundation to support the company’s rapid growth. The success positioned them to expand production and deliver lifesaving new therapies to patients in need.

Planning a Successful Modernization Initiative

Application modernization can seem intimidating. However, Blackthorn Vision makes the process smooth from start to finish. Their systematic approach includes:

⦁ Discover & Assess – Gaining a complete understanding of existing pain points, priorities, risks, and constraints.

⦁ Define Strategy – Determining optimal modernization approaches and sequencing for each application.

⦁ Design Solution – Producing detailed technical designs aligned to business needs and IT roadmaps.

⦁ Execute – Utilizing proven methods and expert teams to transform applications efficiently, minimizing disruption.

⦁ Operate & Optimize – Providing ongoing enhancements, integrations, training, and support post-production.

With this proven lifecycle, Blackthorn Vision empowers organizations to realize maximum ROI from modernization efforts and adopt leading-edge capabilities that drive transformative outcomes.

Positioning Organizations for the Future

For companies relying on aging applications that struggle to support evolving business demands, application modernization is a strategic imperative. Partnering with Blackthorn Vision enables harnessing the full benefits of modern platforms, architectures, interfaces and integrations to propel growth and innovation.

Their specialized expertise across technologies and industries makes Blackthorn Vision uniquely suited to envision and deliver modernization initiatives tailored to each organization’s specific goals and constraints. By leveraging their services, companies can break free of legacy limitations and gain technology foundations to drive their next chapter of success.