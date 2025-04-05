President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to impose a 44% reciprocal tariff on imports from Sri Lanka has sent shockwaves through Colombo. The move, justified by Washington on the basis of “unfair trade practices” and a “lack of reciprocal access” for U.S. goods, could have far-reaching consequences for Sri Lanka’s economy, society, and geopolitics. While officials scramble for diplomatic solutions, the country must also reckon with new realities and opportunities in a shifting global trade order.

Immediate Impact: Exports, Garments, and Jobs Under Threat

The most direct and painful blow will be felt by Sri Lanka’s export sector—particularly apparel. The U.S. is Sri Lanka’s largest single-country export destination, and garments alone account for over $1.5 billion annually in exports. Apparel exports to the U.S. are the cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings and employ more than 350,000 people, most of them women in rural areas.

A 44% tariff will almost certainly reduce the competitiveness of Sri Lankan garments in the U.S. market, leading to a sharp drop in orders. Industry insiders estimate potential revenue losses of $600 million or more. Already, subcontractors have been asked to slash costs by 40%, signalling layoffs and factory shutdowns ahead.

The textile and apparel sector, which had been stabilizing post-crisis, now faces a potential wave of bankruptcies. With Sri Lanka’s economy still fragile, the resulting job losses could trigger a fresh spike in poverty, reverse recent gains in rural development, and place further strain on already thin social safety nets.

Finding Opportunities Amid Crisis

Despite the bleak outlook, the tariff shock could serve as a catalyst for long-overdue economic transformation. One clear opportunity is export market diversification. For years, Sri Lanka has over-relied on a handful of export destinations. Now, there is added urgency to expand into regional markets like India, ASEAN, and Africa, and to increase exports to the EU under the GSP+ scheme.

The ICT and digital services sectors, which are not directly affected by tariffs, present another potential growth engine. Strengthening these could reduce dependence on low-margin manufacturing and increase high-value exports.

Additionally, this could be a moment to reform domestic trade policy—streamlining tariffs, cutting red tape, and opening up to greater competition. Such reforms would not only attract more foreign direct investment but also build resilience to future external shocks.

Best-case scenario: Diplomacy and Reform

The best-case scenario involves Sri Lanka using this crisis as both a diplomatic and policy opportunity. If the government can convince the U.S. to reconsider or reduce the tariff—perhaps by offering greater access to U.S. goods or committing to specific reforms—it could avert the worst of the economic fallout.

In this optimistic scenario, Sri Lanka also uses the moment to accelerate trade diversification, reform its para-tariffs, and develop digital exports. It could emerge more competitive, more globally integrated, and less vulnerable to the actions of a single trade partner.

A successful diplomatic effort could even strengthen Sri Lanka–U.S. ties in the long run, by showing Colombo’s willingness to address legitimate trade concerns.

Worst-Case Scenario: Recession and Isolation

The worst-case scenario is stark. If the tariff is fully implemented and remains in place long-term, Sri Lanka could lose a significant share of its U.S. export market permanently. Factories could shut down, unemployment could spike, and export earnings could collapse—putting pressure on foreign reserves and risking another balance-of-payments crisis.

Investor confidence—already fragile—could decline further, especially if the government fails to respond with credible reforms. Inflation, currency depreciation, and a loss of IMF support are all possible knock-on effects.

Politically, this could also weaken the new administration, fuel public anger, and create space for populist or protectionist backlash.

Geopolitical Impacts: Shifting Alliances

Geopolitically, Trump’s tariff could push Sri Lanka to look away from the West and towards China or Russia for trade and diplomatic support. This might bring short-term relief, but it also risks further entrenching Sri Lanka in a great power rivalry.

The U.S. has historically been a strong supporter of Sri Lanka’s democratic development and maritime security, especially in the Indo-Pacific. Strained relations could reduce U.S. development assistance, military cooperation, and multilateral support—leaving Sri Lanka more isolated on the global stage.

Alternatively, if handled strategically, this could become a pivot point for Colombo to reset its foreign policy on more balanced terms, emphasizing non-alignment and regional cooperation.

Winners and Losers:

Losers:

Garment workers, particularly rural women, are likely to bear the brunt of layoffs and wage cuts.

Small and medium manufacturers dependent on U.S. orders may not survive a prolonged tariff regime.

Consumers could eventually be affected by currency depreciation and inflation if export earnings collapse.

The government risks losing credibility if it fails to respond effectively.

Winners:

Regional competitors like Bangladesh may benefit from U.S. buyers shifting away from Sri Lanka.

Exporters to the EU and India, who may see increased attention from the government, could gain new opportunities.

Tech and digital service companies, which are immune to tariffs, may see more public and private investment.

Reform-minded policymakers and advocates of economic liberalization may find stronger political support for change.

(Colombo/April 04/2025)



