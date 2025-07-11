The Misdemeanor Court of Appeals for Children in 6th of October City has upheld a ruling to place the son of artist Mohamed Ramadan in a child care facility. This decision comes after he was accused of assaulting another child inside a club in the October area.

Investigative authorities had initiated an inquiry into the incident after receiving a report about a child being assaulted at the club. The accused was then referred to trial following testimonies from involved parties and eyewitnesses, before the court issued its preliminary judgment.

Counselor Ahmed El-Gendy, representing Mohamed Ramadan’s son, presented evidence to the court indicating that his client had reached a settlement with the child’s family in the altercation between Ramadan’s son, Ali, and the child, Omar, inside a club, and that the family had waived the lawsuit. Counselor Ahmed Mokhtar, representing the victimized child’s family, also acknowledged the settlement and waiver of the lawsuit before the court.

Artist Ramadan himself attended the Children’s Court for the first session of his son Ali’s appeal against the ruling to place him in a social care facility, stemming from the altercation with his peer inside the club. The judge requested Ramadan’s national ID card to confirm his presence, but as he did not have it, his attendance was verified using his car license.