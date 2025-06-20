Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes are among the players shortlisted for the 2024-25 Men’s PFA Player of the Year award.

The award is voted for by the players at the end of each season, with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony at Manchester Opera House on Aug. 19.

Midfielder’s Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice are also nominated following standout campaigns with Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak complete the six-man shortlist.

Salah, who previously won the award in 2017-18 and 2021-22, is the favourite to triumph this year after enjoying a memorable season for Liverpool, netting 29 league goals and 18 assists to help Arne Slot’s side clinch the Premier League title.

Teammate Mac Allister is also recognised for his pivotal role in Liverpool’s title win, with the Argentina international having made 35 league appearances for his club last term.

Portugal international Fernandes has earned a nomination for his impressive individual form, despite United’s overall poor performance in the league last season.

The 30-year-old contributed eight league goals and ten assists for his side during the campaign and also became the player with the most goal contributions in the history of the UEFA Europa League after guiding his team to the final.

Last season’s Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer has this year been nominated for the main prize, having scored 15 Premier League goals to help Chelsea secure Champions League football for next season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Isak secures his first PFA Players’ Player of the Year nomination after a fantastic campaign during which he scored 23 league goals and helped Eddie Howe’s side win their first major trophy in over 50 years after netting in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Rounding off the list is England international Rice, who hit a career high of nine goals in a single campaign for Arsenal, with 10 assists across 52 matches in all competitions.