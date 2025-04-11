Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his future by signing a new Liverpool contract on Friday. Getty

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said he is “so happy” forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract at Anfield.

Salah was set to be out of contract this summer, but Liverpool confirmed on Friday the Egypt international has now extended his stay on Merseyside until the summer of 2027.

“I’m happy, of course,” Slot said. “He’s shown at this club for so many years now how much has value he has for the team and for the club. We’re so happy he’s extended for two more years.

“Relief? For the fans I think so. It’s no surprise to you I knew a bit better how the contract situation went. I knew a bit longer things were heading in the right direction. It is a big compliment to [Liverpool sporting director] Richard Hughes because Mo Salah, as a free agent, can go to any club he wants to.”