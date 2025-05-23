On Thursday evening, Mohamed Salah, the star forward for English club Liverpool, received the prestigious English Premier League Player of the Season award for 2024-2025, presented by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).

The FWA hosted a ceremony Thursday night to honor the top male and female players in the current Premier League season. Salah was named the men’s Player of the Season, while English footballer Alessia Russo of Arsenal Women’s team claimed the women’s award.

Salah secured the accolade with an overwhelming 90 percent of votes from the FWA’s 9,000 members, marking his third time winning the award. This achievement, following his wins in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons, places him alongside former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as only the second player in Premier League history to earn the award three times.

This season, Salah spearheaded Liverpool’s charge to the Premier League title. He also currently tops the league’s scoring charts with 28 goals, with only one match remaining in the season.

The Pharaoh continues to break individual records, thanks to his exceptional performance throughout the current season with Liverpool. His contributions were a key factor in the Reds securing the Premier League title.

He topped the poll, surpassing his Liverpool teammate, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who finished second. Newcastle’s Swedish forward Alexander Isak earned the third position.

This season, the Premier League’s top scorer showcased remarkable offensive prowess for Liverpool, bagging 33 goals across all competitions. Within the Premier League alone, he was a dominant force, registering 28 goals and an impressive 18 assists.