Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted his team’s latest title win is “way better” than their last triumph in 2020 because they have been allowed to celebrate it with fans.

When Liverpool clinched their 19th league title five years ago, they did so in an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after being confirmed as champions with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, head coach Arne Slot and players stayed on the pitch for almost an hour to soak up the ovation from a packed Anfield.

“It is incredible to win this with our fans,” Salah told Sky Sports after the match. “This is 100% better than last time [in 2020], especially with the fans. We have a different group now so to show we can do it again is something special.”

Mohamed Salah celebrated with fans after Liverpool won the Premier League title. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Salah scored his 28th league goal of the season against Tottenham, surpassing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero to become the top foreign goal scorer in Premier League history.

Reflecting on his relationship with Slot, Salah said: “He is very honest. The Dutch are quite tough but he made our lives easier. I am glad that we have won it here [at Anfield].

“You can see the numbers. Now I don’t have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said ‘as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively,’ so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.

“When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that, you can create chances as well.”

On the feeling of winning the league at Anfield, Salah added: “Watching the Arsenal-Crystal Palace game I didn’t want to win it then. I wanted an experience we haven’t had before.”