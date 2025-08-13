Hala Qreiqeh, the widow of murdered Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Qreiqeh says his killing had “shaken her deeply,” and that he was a kind, loving father and husband.

“The murder of Mohammed was a devastating shock. His killing has shaken me deeply,” she said in a video broadcast by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

“I can hardly express the pain. He loved life and was committed to providing then with the best upbringing

“My message to the world, as a woman, is this: Please stop killing our spouses. I do not want any other woman to lose her husband or endure the suffering I have gone through”.