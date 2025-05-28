Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar’s Death Confirmed by Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, who was also one of Israel’s most wanted targets, has been killed in Gaza, as per a report.

Netanyahu revealed Sinwar’s death during a speech in the Knesset, the national legislature of Israel, according to Fox News.

Targeted in Southern Gaza Hospital Strike

Just a few days back, on May 21, the prime minister had said that the terrorist leader had “apparently” been killed, as Sinwar was the focus of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month, reported Fox News.

A Family Tied to Hamas Leadership

Sinwar was the younger brother of Hamas’ ex-leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in an Israeli strike in last year in October, according to the report. After that strike, the IDF and Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency had pointed out that Yahya Sinwar had planned and executed the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, as per BBC.

According to an official statement at that time, “[He] promoted his murderous ideology both before and during the war, and was responsible for the murder and abduction of many Israelis,” as per the report.

War Sparked by Cross-Border Attack

Israel had started a military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas’ cross-border attack 600 days ago, where around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage, reported BBC. As per Israel’s health ministry, around 54,084 people have been killed in Gaza until now, according to the BBC report.

FAQs

Who was Mohammed Sinwar?

He was a senior Hamas leader and one of Israel’s most wanted figures, as per reports.

What happened to Yahya Sinwar?

He was killed in an Israeli strike in October 2024.