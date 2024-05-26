<!–

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at rumours that she has split from Tommy Fury with a romantic post.

The former Love Island star celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday and dismissed recent rumblings that she is single again as she shared a picture with her boxer fiancé.

In the picture, Molly-Mae is seen kissing Tommy while their 16-month-old daughter Bambi snuggled up between them.

She captioned the post: ‘The most chilled birthday ever at home with the people I love.’

The blonde beauty also shared a snap of her significant other smiling over their baby daughter.

To mark Molly-Mae’s birthday, Tommy wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy 25th birthday to my world, my rock, my everything. Me and you forever’

She wrote: ‘Perfect birthday morning’ over the top of that image and emblazoned the post with a series of emojis.

To mark Molly-Mae’s birthday, Tommy shared a throwback photo of the couple, looking lovingly at each other moments after his 2023 proposal, as he wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy 25th birthday to my world, my rock, my everything. Me and you forever’

The posts come amid speculation that the couple – who met on the set of the hit ITV2 series in 2019 – had called it a day.

At the start of May, Molly-Mae failed to wish Tommy a happy birthday on social media and prior to that had complained of a ‘sex drought’ during a Q&A video.

Tommy, who has Traveller heritage, is also apparently acting in ways which confuse his middle-class girlfriend.

Molly-Mae, who was raised in Hertfordshire, is the daughter of two police officers and complains of Tommy’s habit of going away with friends that she ‘doesn’t know where he is going’.

He also enjoys drinking alcohol – something Molly-Mae avoids and it was claimed that they had been spending a considerable amount of time away from each other.

A friend said: ‘They are spending time apart quite a bit. They are leading quite separate lives.’

Moll-Mae enjoyed a stack of pancakes with blueberries for breakfast on the morning of her birthday

She shared a picture of her daughter Bambi reaching for some birthday cookies

Moll-Mae had the table set for a number of loved ones to celebrate her birthday with her

The reality star had an impressive spread as she enjoyed an Italian summer themed lunch for her birthday

Tommy and Molly-Mae got together in 2019 when they met on the fifth series of the hit ITV show Love Island

The former Love Island star, who shares daughter Bambi, 12 months, with the boxer discussed the issue in a candid chat during the video

Molly-Mae shed light on a ‘really hard time’ that she went through with her fiancé Tommy Fury in her recent YouTube vlog

Molly-Mae and Tommy sparked relationship concerns last year when she was seen without her engagement ring on multiple times.

Their ‘rocky patch’ came after Tommy’s wild nights out in Dubai with Chris Brown left Molly-Mae ‘mortified’ by his partying behaviour but in February she seemingly suggested that Tommy’s secret hand injury is what ’caused so many problems’ within their family.

She said: ”He didn’t share it with anyone and even with training through the Jake Paul stuff, I wrote a caption on Instagram saying like “we went through some really hard times as a family” and I feel like the injury was just always causing us so many problems and was always there, but we never spoke about it.