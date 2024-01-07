MOLLY-MAE Hague looked stunning as she glammed up for a date night in Dubai with her fiance Tommy Fury.

The 24-year-old shared a mirror snap on Instagram before heading out for the evening.

Molly donned a vibrant full-length dress meshed with the colours red purple and blue.

She accessorized herself with an emerald green Van Cleef bracelet, along with gold and silver bangles, a watch, and her dazzling £600k engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “Dinner time.”

One fan commented: “The ring is ringing.”

Another added: “Oh my goodness!! you’re so stunning. The dress is it for me, so perfectttt.”

A third penned: “Amazing outfit and trip.”

Molly has been posting holiday content with her boxer beau over the past week.

Following a cosy Christmas at their Cheshire mansion the couple jetted off to the Maldives, where Molly and Tommy rubbed shoulders with the likes of David Walliams on the beach.

Little Britain star David seemed to have bumped into the couple as they lived it up on New Years Eve and Molly shared snaps of the unlikely celebrity meet-up.

Taking to her Instagram story, the social-media star later detailed that they would be prolonging their trip abroad and venturing to another country, none other than the stunning city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

