MOLLY Marsh has revealed that she’s going to ‘spend time apart’ from her new man Zachariah Noble just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa.

The loved-up pair, who placed fourth on this year’s summer series of the ITV2 show, have been joint at the hip since returning to the UK earlier this month.

4 Molly Marsh has revealed that she’ll be spending time apart from Zach Noble Credit: Instagram

4 The love birds placed fourth on this year’s show Credit: Rex

Molly, 21, and Zach, 25, have been out and about having fun together since Love Island, appearing on radio shows, doing magazine shoots and filming TikTok videos.

The couple also recently jetted off to New York for a weekend break alongside Molly’s younger sister to watch the Jonas Brothers live.

But now they are going to have to have to learn what it’s like being apart as she jets off on holiday with her family.

Molly said on Instagram: “The past few weeks since leaving the villa have been crazy! I’m so grateful.

“Me & Zach haven’t left each other’s side and it’s been perfect.

“Today is the first day apart and I miss him already, I’m currently heading out on a family holiday to spend some time with them!

“I’ll of course keep you updated along the way!”

Molly entered the villa on day one as a original Islander and coupled up with Mitch Taylor.

Meanwhile Zach entered on day four as a bombshell and instantly made a connection with Catherine Agbaje.

However Molly and Zach couldn’t ignore their connection and coupled up by day 14.

But theatre performed Molly was heartbroken when bombshell Kady McDermott picked Zach in a recoupling – and she was instantly booted out of the villa.

Zach then cracked on with Kady, but days later Casa Amor was introduced to the show.

The Islanders and fans were shocked when Molly made an epic return and stole Zach back.

The couple have been going strong ever since.

4 They recently jetted off to New York Credit: Instagram