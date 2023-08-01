Liverpool have shared footage of the moment Trent Alexander-Arnold found out he was going to be the club’s new vice-captain.

The defender was pulled aside by manager Jurgen Klopp during an open training session in Singapore, and the pair shared a few words before shaking hands.

Virgil van Dijk has been confirmed as Liverpool’s new captain and said that he wants to help get the best out of his new deputy.

“It’s a proud moment for him obviously and his family,” Van Dijk said.

“I think he’s in a phase now where he has to make that transition of becoming a big leader for the football club. I think he will make those steps.”