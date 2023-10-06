One mom is sharing how she was able to become the breadwinner of her family and give her husband an early retirement on £41,000 a year.

Samantha Martinez, 29, and her husband Phillip, 30 struggled to juggle being parents to three children while managing finances.

With Phillip working full-time and long hours in his job, Samatha began to feel like a single parent and was worried he was missing important milestones.

However, the young mother chose to take matters into her own hands and become the sole breadwinner of the family.

This meant that Phillip was essentially retired by his early 30s which was a change of dynamic for the pair.