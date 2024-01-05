Apple TV+ continues to churn out exceptional television series that fly under the radar, and it only seems like a matter of time before the streaming service becomes one of the main contenders alongside Netflix and Disney+.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is one of its latest releases, and it has the potential to be a flagship series for the platform. Indeed, it represents the first major franchise to feature in Apple TV+’s library.

Zillard King Slot Highlights How Godzilla’s Legacy Has Spread Far and Wide

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest in a huge franchise that spanned from Ishirō Honda’s Godzilla in 1954. The Japanese picture is one of the most influential offerings in cinematic history, and it has spawned countless movies, television shows, and games.

Second Television Series in MonsterVerse Franchise

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters dropped at the end of 2023 and was met with strong reviews. Kurt Russell is the big name in the cast, but the series would arguably be just as well-loved without this star power. That’s thanks to the clout of the franchise behind it, which has been going strong since 2014. The MonsterVerse franchise is Hollywood’s major Godzilla series, which began in 2014 with Godzilla.

There have been four major blockbusters in this franchise so far, all stemming from that offering from Gareth Edwards. These include Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. There’s also Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is set for release in 2024. All these pictures have been successful at the box office, underlining the huge audience that’s ready and waiting for more content in the franchise.

It makes sense for Apple TV+ to follow the Disney+ model and make television series that expand upon existing films. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the second series to do so in the MonsterVerse, after Netflix’s Skull Island in 2023. Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive response to this offering, there’s a good chance that it could lead to many future seasons and other similar spinoffs.

Warner Bros. is still the owner to the rights of the MonsterVerse, which is why content from the franchise has appeared across a range of streaming services. However, Apple TV+ reportedly bid early for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, demonstrating its ambition to compete with the likes of Netflix and HBO Max. If other potential Godzilla projects are announced, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple TV+ moving in for them as well.

Could be a Major Win for Apple TV+

In the streaming wars, the main players need to have numerous flagship series that help to sell subscriptions. Netflix has had many of these over the years, which is why the platform has been so successful. These have included offerings like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and The Witcher. HBO Max has also been a leader in this regard, with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us all prime examples of series that have capitalized from being part of a much wider franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is one of the first offerings on Apple TV+ that has the might of a famous franchise behind it. The beauty of this is that it makes marketing much easier, as many viewers are already aware of Godzilla and the various other monsters that come with it.

Apple TV+ should now look to follow in the footsteps of other streaming services and work on ways to expand this series beyond the screen. For instance, Game of Thrones inspired numerous online casino slots, mobile titles, and board games that gave people a chance to enjoy the themes in a different way. Building Monarch: Legacy of Monsters up in the same way could open it to an even wider audience.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is easily one of the best series about Godzilla ever created. This looks set to be a massive smash for Apple TV+ and could lead to many more similar spinoffs on the platform.